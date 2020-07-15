Family loses pet due to fire at an Amarillo home Wednesday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One family pet is dead after a fire at an Amarillo home this morning.
On July 15, at around 8:21 a.m., Amarillo Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at a home near the corner of Goodnight Trail and Southwest 47th Avenue.
AFD says the first unit arrived at around 8:26 a.m. and found smoke coming from an attic vent.
Crews forced entry into the home to ensure everyone was out and extinguish the fire. Once inside, crews encountered high heat and heavy smoke but were able to confirm all residents were out of the home.
Firefighters pulled one dog and three cats out of the home. Two of the cats received oxygen, but resuscitation efforts on one of the cats was not successful.
None of the residents of the home were reported injured, and the fire was called under control at around 8:45 a.m.
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office responded, but the cause of the fire and damage estimates have not been reported at this time.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.