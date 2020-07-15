Expecting storms.

We have a very good chance for more strong to severe storms in the area late today and into the night time hours. Some storms could have hail to ping pong size and winds that could gust 70-80 mph. Aside from that it has been a nice day with most areas trying to stay in the 80s. Low to mid 90s are still likely late this afternoon. Our rain chances go away for a few days with highs staying in the upper 90s and low 100s for the rest of the week. There is a small chance for a few late night showers over the weekend.