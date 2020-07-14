Wheeler County reports 4 additional cases of COVID-19, 3 more recoveries

By Kaitlin Johnson | July 14, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT - Updated July 14 at 11:18 AM

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Wheeler County reported four additional cases of COVID-19 and three more recoveries on Tuesday.

There are now 24 total positive cases, with 19 recoveries and five active cases.

There are three pending tests.

Sheriff Wes Crites

There are 6,560 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 9
  • Carson County: 10
  • Castro County: 120
  • Childress County: 7
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 124
  • Deaf Smith County: 409
  • Donley County: 32
  • Gray County: 133
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 35
  • Hartley County: 61
  • Hemphill County: 21
  • Hutchinson County: 73
  • Lipscomb County: 11
  • Moore County: 916
  • Motley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 63
  • Oldham County: 4
  • Parmer County: 236
  • Potter County: 3,056
  • Randall County: 1,105
  • Roberts County: 6
  • Sherman County: 35
  • Swisher County: 53
  • Wheeler County: 24

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 5,502 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 2
  • Carson County: 6
  • Castro County: 66
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Childress County: 7
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Dallam County: 82
  • Deaf Smith County: 252
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 109
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hartley County: 28
  • Hansford County: 25
  • Hemphill County: 13
  • Hutchinson County: 54
  • Lipscomb County: 9
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 868
  • Ochiltree County: 51
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 164
  • Potter County: 2,797
  • Randall County: 845
  • Roberts County: 3
  • Sherman County: 30
  • Swisher County: 27
  • Wheeler County: 19

There have also been 105 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 17
  • Gray County: 4
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 3
  • Hockley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 15
  • Parmer County: 8
  • Potter County: 39
  • Randall County: 7
  • Swisher County: 1

There are 1,038 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 32
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 1,005

There have been 1,015 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver: 32
  • Cimarron: 1
  • Texas County: 982

There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 6

There are 367 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 262
  • Quay County: 16
  • Roosevelt County: 79
  • Union County: 8

There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 1
  • Quay County: 1
  • Roosevelt County: 1

