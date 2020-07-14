United States delivers first Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey to Japan

CAMP KISARAZU, JAPAN(KFDA) - The United States government has delivered the first Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey to Camp Kisarazu in Japan.
According to a news release, the aircraft was delivered to Japan on July 10.
“Congratulations to Japan on becoming the first international operator of the Osprey,” said Kurt Fuller, the Bell Boeing Program Director. “The delivery of the Japanese V-22 represents a milestone for revolutionary aircraft capabilities for the Government of Japan and is a testament to our enduring friendship. The Osprey will provide Japan a tremendous advantage, unlike ever before, to respond to a broad range of challenges throughout the Asia Pacific region.”
Japan Ground Self Defense Force service members have been training with U.S. Marines since May to gain aircraft proficiency before delivery of the Osprey.
The United States Department of Defense currently operates three versions of the V-22. These aircraft support the United States military with multi-mission capabilities, including the transportation of personnel, supplies and equipment, combat assault and support, long-range personnel recovery, and combat search and rescue.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.