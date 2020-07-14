Sod Dogs’ Byrne, Porchas earn TCL North honors

Byrne, the DH/catcher, finished the week hitting .524 and walked four times while Porchas, the third baseman for the squad, went .455 from the plate and earned six walks. Byrne sits in fourth place in the entire league for most RBIs with 12, as Porchas sits one spot ahead with 14. Byrne also sits in third place in the league for home runs with three. Byrne also leads the entire league with a .485 batting average.