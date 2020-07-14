Sod Dogs’ Byrne, Porchas earn TCL North honors

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After hitting the road following an extended homestead, the Amarillo Sod Dogs find themselves at the top of the Texas Collegiate League North standings, tied with the Tulsa Drillers at 7-5.
The first place lead isn’t the only good news to come out of the organization today though, as Sod Dogs’ Kurtis Byrne and Enrique Porchas were announced as TCL North Division players of the week for the time period of July 6-13.
Porchas, a Bethune Cookman product, and Byrne, a TCU product, combined for five home runs and 20 RBI’s for the Sod Dogs last week, despite suffering a couple of losses.
Byrne, the DH/catcher, finished the week hitting .524 and walked four times while Porchas, the third baseman for the squad, went .455 from the plate and earned six walks. Byrne sits in fourth place in the entire league for most RBIs with 12, as Porchas sits one spot ahead with 14. Byrne also sits in third place in the league for home runs with three. Byrne also leads the entire league with a .485 batting average.
The Amarillo Sod Dogs are currently on the road taking on the Tulsa Drillers for a crucial series that will determine who will hold first place in the TCL North.
