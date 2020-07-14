Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo hosting ‘Let’s Make The New House a Home’ initiative

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo is partnering with Urban Giraffe for the Let’s Make The New House a Home initiative.
Now through July 17, Urban Giraffe is helping show support for the new house that is set to open in December.
With a registry of wish list items to help furnish the new house, any items purchased from the registry will be 25 percent off. Participants will also receive an additional 20 percent off voucher for personal shopping needs.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.