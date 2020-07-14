18 new COVID-19 recoveries, 6 new cases confirmed in Deaf Smith County

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford has confirmed 18 new COVID-19 recoveries and six new cases for Deaf Smith County today.
As of July 14, 415 Deaf Smith County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with 17 deaths and a total of 270 recoveries.
According to the city, there are currently 128 active cases in Deaf Smith County.
There are 6,623 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 9
- Carson County: 10
- Castro County: 120
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 127
- Deaf Smith County: 415
- Donley County: 32
- Gray County: 133
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 35
- Hartley County: 62
- Hemphill County: 21
- Hutchinson County: 73
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Moore County: 916
- Motley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 63
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 236
- Potter County: 3,081
- Randall County: 1,133
- Roberts County: 6
- Sherman County: 35
- Swisher County: 53
- Wheeler County: 24
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 5,590 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 2
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 66
- Cottle County: 4
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Dallam County: 94
- Deaf Smith County: 270
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 109
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 41
- Hansford County: 25
- Hemphill County: 13
- Hutchinson County: 54
- Lipscomb County: 9
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 868
- Ochiltree County: 51
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 164
- Potter County: 2,822
- Randall County: 865
- Roberts County: 3
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 27
- Wheeler County: 19
There have also been 106 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Briscoe County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 17
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 3
- Hockley County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 7
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,038 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 32
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 1,005
There have been 1,015 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 982
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 367 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 262
- Quay County: 16
- Roosevelt County: 79
- Union County: 8
There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 1
- Quay County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
