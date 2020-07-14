14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across Eastern New Mexico counties

UNION COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) -New Mexico State health officials have confirmed 227 new COVID-19 cases across the state, including 14 in Eastern New Mexico counties.
Six additional Union County residents, five additional Curry County residents, two additional Roosevelt County residents and one additional Quay County resident have tested positive for COVID-19.
The New Mexico Department of Heatlh does not provide updates on COVID-19 recoveries.
There are 381 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 267
- Quay County: 17
- Roosevelt County: 81
- Union County: 14
There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 1
- Quay County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
There are 6,623 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 9
- Carson County: 10
- Castro County: 120
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 127
- Deaf Smith County: 415
- Donley County: 32
- Gray County: 133
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 35
- Hartley County: 62
- Hemphill County: 21
- Hutchinson County: 73
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Moore County: 916
- Motley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 63
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 236
- Potter County: 3,081
- Randall County: 1,133
- Roberts County: 6
- Sherman County: 35
- Swisher County: 53
- Wheeler County: 24
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 5,590 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 2
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 66
- Cottle County: 4
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Dallam County: 94
- Deaf Smith County: 270
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 109
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 41
- Hansford County: 25
- Hemphill County: 13
- Hutchinson County: 54
- Lipscomb County: 9
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 868
- Ochiltree County: 51
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 164
- Potter County: 2,822
- Randall County: 865
- Roberts County: 3
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 27
- Wheeler County: 19
There have also been 106 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Briscoe County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 17
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 3
- Hockley County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 7
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,038 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 32
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 1,005
There have been 1,015 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 982
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
