A Light at the End of one Hot Tunnel

Our Tuesday is shaping up much like our Monday, with high heat, and chances of rain and thunderstorms this evening into the overnight hours. We’ll see a high of about 106 degrees as winds persist out of the west to southwest at 10-15 miles an hour, and today’s rain chances are looking to stay focused on the northern most portions of the area. This being said, we’re tracking a cold front that should roll in tomorrow morning, helping break our cycle of 100 degree days with a high of about 96 degrees. We’ll see possibly better rain chances for Wednesday as well.