Hutchinson County reports 1st COVID-19 related death

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died in Hutchinson County due to COVID-19.
The City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM reported the death today.
There are 73 total confirmed cases of the virus in Hutchinson County.
54 people have recovered and one has died. That leaves 18 active cases.
There are 6,560 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 9
- Carson County: 10
- Castro County: 120
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 124
- Deaf Smith County: 409
- Donley County: 32
- Gray County: 133
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 35
- Hartley County: 61
- Hemphill County: 21
- Hutchinson County: 73
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Moore County: 916
- Motley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 63
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 236
- Potter County: 3,056
- Randall County: 1,105
- Roberts County: 6
- Sherman County: 35
- Swisher County: 53
- Wheeler County: 24
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 5,502 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 2
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 66
- Cottle County: 4
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Dallam County: 82
- Deaf Smith County: 252
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 109
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 28
- Hansford County: 25
- Hemphill County: 13
- Hutchinson County: 54
- Lipscomb County: 9
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 868
- Ochiltree County: 51
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 164
- Potter County: 2,797
- Randall County: 845
- Roberts County: 3
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 27
- Wheeler County: 19
There have also been 106 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Briscoe County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 17
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 3
- Hockley County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 7
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,038 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 32
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 1,005
There have been 1,015 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 982
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 367 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 262
- Quay County: 16
- Roosevelt County: 79
- Union County: 8
There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 1
- Quay County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
