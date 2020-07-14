Election results for July 2020 runoffs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here are the election results for the July 2020 runoffs.
In the 2020 Texas Republican runoffs, Steven Denny and Larry Doss are running for the 7th Court of Appeals District Justice Place 4.
Blaik Kemp is running for Hutchinson County Sheriff against the late Sheriff Kirk Coker.
In the 2020 Primary runoff, Mary Hegar and Royce West are running for the democratic nomination for U.S. Senate.
Greg Sagan and Gus Trujillo are running for the democratic nomination for U.S. House District 13.
Roberto Alonzo and Chrysta Castaneda are running for Railroad Commissioner.
Ronny Jackson and Josh Winegarner are running for the republican nomination for U.S. House District 13.
