7 arrested in Hobbs kidnapping case

HOBBS, NEW MEXICO (KCBD) - On Saturday, June 6, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Lea County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of East Marland Boulevard, Hobbs, New Mexico in reference to a reported stabbing.
Deputies located a male victim with several physical injuries. The victim stated to Deputies he had been given a ride to a residence off Llewellyn Street when he arrived at the residence, he observed Abel Aguirre, 38, of Hobbs, in the living room. Aguirre and Diego “Aaron” Perez, 20 of Hobbs, escorted the victim to a residence in the 6900 block of North Country Road.
The victim stated he was taken to a bedroom where he was beaten with a baseball bat, axe, brass knuckles and pistol whipped by Aguirre, Perez, Edgar Millican, 40 of Hobbs, and Kimberley Flanagan, 36 of Hobbs.
After the beating the victim was instructed to clean up the blood in the bedroom and go to the bathroom and clean up the blood on his body. The victim was then forced into a gray Plymouth Breeze and taken to a residence on Fowler Street, but no one answered the door. He was then taken to a local Hobbs Motel.
The victim stated he was forced to sit down on a bed in the motel room and was beaten again. While in the motel room, Joshua “JD” Roberts, 38 of Hobbs, brandished a firearm and threatened to shoot the victim in the knee. Aguirre, Perez and Millican forced the victim back into the vehicle and was again taken to the residence on Fowler Street where he was able to break free and run to a nearby motel to ask for help.
During investigative questioning, Investigators learned Anthony Acevedo, 32 of Roswell, had stuck the victim with a whip. Perez admitted to owning brass knuckles but did not know where they were located. He also admitted to hitting the victim on the back, back of the head and face. He stated each of them took turns hitting the victim. Flanagan admitted to striking the victim with her fists on the top of the victim’s head.
Investigators later learned Aguirre and Henry Land, 20 of Hobbs, had planned the incident. They were also able to corroborate the victim’s statement by locating the Plymouth Breeze in area video footage.
Through investigative efforts, Lea County Sheriff’s Investigators were able to locate the motel room number of the local motel where some of the beatings occurred. They observed what appeared to be blood and damage on the room wall.
Investigators continued their investigation at the residence on the 6900 block of North Country Road where they located and axe, black leather whip and an ASP baton. They noted all the bedding was gone.
Abel Aguirre was charged with Kidnapping (2 counts) (2nd degree felony), Aggravated Battery (3rd degree felony), Tampering with Evidence (3rd degree felony). Aguirre was released July 9, 2020 on a $50,000 unsecured appearance bond.
Diego Aaron Perez was charged with Kidnapping (2 counts) (2nd degree felony), Aggravated Battery (3rd degree felony), Tampering with Evidence (3rd degree felony). Perez was released July 13, 2020 on a $50,000 unsecured appearance bond.
Edgar Millican was charged with Accessory to wit Kidnapping (2nd degree felony), Aggravated Battery, (3rd degree felony) Tampering with Evidence (3rd degree felony). Millican was released on July 9, 2020 on a $50,000 unsecured appearance bond.
Kimberly Flanagan was charged with Accessory to wit Kidnapping (2nd degree felony), Aggravated Battery (3rd degree felony), Tampering with Evidence (3rd degree felony). Flanagan was released July 9, 2020 on a $50,000 unsecured appearance bond.
Anthony Acevedo was charged with Kidnapping (2nd degree felony), Aggravated Battery (3rd degree felony), Tampering with Evidence (3rd degree felony). Acevedo was released on July 10, 2020 on a $50,000 unsecured appearance bond.
Joshua Roberts was charged with Robbery (2nd degree felony). Roberts was released on July 10, 2020 on a promise to appear before the court at his next court hearing.
Henry Land was charged with Accessory to wit Kidnapping (2nd degree felony). Land was released on July 10, 2020 on a $50,000 unsecured appearance bond.
