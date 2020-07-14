Amarillo police searching for missing 55-year-old man

Robert Weatherly, missing since July 14 (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson | July 14, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT - Updated July 14 at 6:03 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for help locating a missing 55-year-old man.

Robert Weatherly was last seen around 3:00 p.m. at his home near Southwest 15th Avenue and South Virginia.

He is described as 5-foot-11, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair and a full beard.

He was last seen wearing a teal colored polo shirt, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes.

If you know where he may be, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

