Amarillo police searching for missing 55-year-old man

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for help locating a missing 55-year-old man.
Robert Weatherly was last seen around 3:00 p.m. at his home near Southwest 15th Avenue and South Virginia.
He is described as 5-foot-11, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair and a full beard.
He was last seen wearing a teal colored polo shirt, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes.
If you know where he may be, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.
