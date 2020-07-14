Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for forgery suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for your help identifying a suspect who tried to pass a forged check.
Police say this person was seen at a home improvement store trying to pass a forged check on May 1.
The check had been reported stolen from an auto burglary.
If you have any information on who this may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.
