‘This is the first time they’ve had to do something like this’: organizations seeing more community members request assistance

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When businesses began shutting down across the country in late March, local organizations saw an increase in requests for assistance from the community.
“Typically, we would be receiving two to three calls a week for housing assistance. Lately, we have been receiving 10 to 12 a day.” said Christy Hilbert, director of communications at the Amarillo office for Panhandle Community Services.
At Panhandle Community Services, they have been helping people who cannot afford to either pay rent or pay for the utility bills and recently received a federal grant to continue providing that assistance.
They say this pandemic has hit parts of the community that have not been hurt economically before.
“Panhandle Community Services has been building bridges out of poverty for a long time. This whole new wave of pandemic means we are seeing clients that are not our typical clients. They are people who were in very high functioning positions but now have exhausted all of their savings.” said Hilbert
The High Food Plains Bank has also been serving record breaking amounts of food. Before the pandemic, they were serving around 8,000 to 9,000 households a month. They are now serving 10,000 to 11,000 since May.
For many, this is the first time they are needing assistance from places like these.
“Well, there is definitely anxiety there knowing that this is the first time they’ve had to do something like this and don’t know where to start. There is also a shock factor that is wearing down on a lot for folks that have not been there before, and we are seeing it with so many food distributions out in the Amarillo area.” said Zack Wilson, executive director at High Food Plains Bank
HPFB is also reporting their updated food insecurity numbers since providing more food to the community. Before the pandemic, one in seven households were insecure, that number has now gone down to one in five adults being food insecure. When it comes to children, one in five were food insecure before the pandemic, and now one in three children are food insecure.
Both of these organizations are open to help those in need. If you need help, you can call High Plains Food Bank at (806) 374-8562 or you can apply for assistance with Panhandle Community Services here.
