TCL Update: Week of 7-13-20

When you look at the Sod Squad, a team that had an extended road trip that was supposed to be longer if Texarkana wasn’t forced to play at HODGETOWN last week, they aren’t far behind in some of these categories. It’s no wonder why the Sod Sqaud are just shy of also holding a tie for first place in the North, a division that is just a little easier to play in than the TCL South, which features four teams that all have at least five wins.