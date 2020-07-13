TCL Update: Week of 7-13-20

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - About two weeks into the 2020 Texas Collegiate League (TCL) season, and the Amarillo Sod Dogs (7-5) find themselves in great shape, tied for the lead of the TCL North Division with the Tulsa Drillers (7-5).
Right behind them is rival, the Amarillo Sod Squad (5-4) who remains just a half game back behind the leaders.
The Amarillo Sod Dogs started off the season red hot but have cooled down a bit despite consistently supplying ample run support to a pitching staff that has struggled at times to keep runners off base in the early innings. However, as Sod Dogs RHP Jonathan Cowles says, it’s all about getting warmed up and getting used to throwing a ball again after taking three months off due to COVID-19.
The Sod Dogs lead the league in runs scored (104) by more than 25 runs to their nearest competitor, the Round Rock Hairy Men (76). They also lead the TCL in hits (137), doubles (25) , home runs (13), RBIs (87) and walks (80). The only category they don’t lead in is triples.
When moving to team pitching totals, the batting leaders start to move to the middle of the pack in most categories. They have given up the fifth most runs in the league (63), the fifth most earned runs (51) and the second most hits (123). Two categories that they do well in his number of walks allowed (40), which is the third least. They also have struck out the second most batters in the league with 123 punchouts.
When you look at the Sod Squad, a team that had an extended road trip that was supposed to be longer if Texarkana wasn’t forced to play at HODGETOWN last week, they aren’t far behind in some of these categories. It’s no wonder why the Sod Sqaud are just shy of also holding a tie for first place in the North, a division that is just a little easier to play in than the TCL South, which features four teams that all have at least five wins.
The Sod Dogs will be taking on the Tulsa Drillers in a crucial series on the road this week starting tomorrow night as the Sod Squad returns home in an official capacity to take on the struggling Texarkana Twins (3-9) at HODGETOWN.
