Structures threatened by large grass fire near FM 168, West Country Club Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are currently on the scene of a large grass fire at FM 168 and West County Club Road in Randall County.
According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, there are structures that are threatened by the fire north of Umbarger.
Officials ask that you avoid the area to allow for first responders to do their jobs.
The details of this fire are limited at this time, but we will update the story as more information becomes available.
