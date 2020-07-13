Run-off election voting takes place tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Election Administration will be conducting the 2020 Texas Primary run-off election tomorrow.
The only two items on the Republican ballot will be run-off candidates for the United States Congressional District 13 and the 7th Court of Appeals Place 4 election.
Anyone can vote in a run-off election. Voting in a Primary is not a requirement to be eligible to vote in the run-off, however, you may not change your party preference during this period. For example, if you voted in the Democratic Primary you are not eligible to vote in the Republican run-off, only the Democratic run-off.
Republican candidates Josh Winegarner and Ronny Jackson are up for election for the the 13th District’s Congressional spot.
Larry Doss and Steven Denny are squaring off for the 7th Court of Appeals spot.
You can vote at any one of these polling places:
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ located at 2700 E. 34th in Amarillo
- Arden Road Baptist located at 6701 Arden Road in Amarillo
- Randall County Justice Center located at 2309 Russell Long Blvd in Canyon
- Central Baptist Church located at 1601 SW 58th in Amarillo
- Redeemer Christian Church located at 3701 S. Soncy in Amarillo
- Randall County Annex located at 4320 S. Western in Amarillo
- Coulter Road Baptist Church located at 4108 S. Coulter in Amarillo
