11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Curry County

Protecting Yourself from Coronavirus (May 2020)
July 13, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT - Updated July 13 at 5:31 PM

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State health officials have confirmed 264 new COVID-19 cases across the state, including 11 new cases in Curry County.

As of July 13, 262 Curry County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The New Mexico Department of Health does not provide numbers of recoveries.

There are 367 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 262
  • Quay County: 16
  • Roosevelt County: 79
  • Union County: 8

There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 1
  • Quay County: 1
  • Roosevelt County: 1

There are 6,553 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 9
  • Carson County: 10
  • Castro County: 120
  • Childress County: 7
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 124
  • Deaf Smith County: 409
  • Donley County: 32
  • Gray County: 133
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 35
  • Hartley County: 61
  • Hemphill County: 21
  • Hutchinson County: 73
  • Lipscomb County: 11
  • Moore County: 916
  • Motley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 63
  • Oldham County: 4
  • Parmer County: 236
  • Potter County: 3,056
  • Randall County: 1,105
  • Roberts County: 6
  • Sherman County: 32
  • Swisher County: 53
  • Wheeler County: 20

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 5,494 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 2
  • Carson County: 6
  • Castro County: 65
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Childress County: 6
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Dallam County: 82
  • Deaf Smith County: 251
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 108
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hartley County: 28
  • Hansford County: 24
  • Hemphill County: 13
  • Hutchinson County: 52
  • Lipscomb County: 9
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 868
  • Ochiltree County: 51
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 164
  • Potter County: 2,797
  • Randall County: 845
  • Roberts County: 3
  • Sherman County: 30
  • Swisher County: 27
  • Wheeler County: 16

There have also been 104 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 17
  • Gray County: 4
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 3
  • Hockley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 15
  • Parmer County: 8
  • Potter County: 39
  • Randall County: 7
  • Swisher County: 1

There are 1,038 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 32
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 1,005

There have been 1,015 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver: 32
  • Cimarron: 1
  • Texas County: 982

There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 6

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.