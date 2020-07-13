Hot one Today, but Hope on the Horizon?

We’re tracking yet another triple digit day today with a high of about 106 degrees. However we’re finally breaking up the monotony of our forecast with another day of rain chances this evening into tonight, and it looks like we’ll see that for at least the next couple of days, however, that won’t be bringing down our temperatures, so we’ll see rain chances, but temps still high. That all being said, Wednesday we’re expecting the arrival of a weak cold front that could drop our highs below 100 degrees for the first time in a while, so we’ll be keeping an eye on it!