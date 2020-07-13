Hereford Sports and Wellness to construct new outdoor sports complex

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After receiving donations from several different parties, Hereford Sports and Wellness announced today that the organization will be constructing a new outdoor sports complex for usage by the general public.
Hellas Construction will install a 2.79 acre playing field, installing the same type of turf that is used in Buffalo Stadium at WTAMU.
The total project estimate is $1.17 million and will be located south of the Caviness Sportsplex located at 525 South Kingwood.
The fields will be available year-round and will host programs including youth soccer, youth t-ball, as well as youth and adult flag football. High school soccer games will also be able to be played at the complex, as Hereford Sports and Wellness plans to organize a youth club soccer program according to a press release by the organization.
“We see so many opportunities for the use of the new space,” states Jimmy Lackey, president and CEO for Hereford Sports and Wellness. “This new venue, packaged with the adjacent Caviness Sportsplex, gives our Director of Programs, Joe Cabezuela, a much better opportunity to plan for and organize numerous sports opportunities for both our youth and adult constituencies.”
In order to complete all of the scheduled projects, Lackey says there is still an approximate $195,000 to raise.
Hellas plans to begin construction on the project on or before September 1. The deadline for completion is December 31, 2020, per the press release.
