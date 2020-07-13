DPS traffic stop in Oldham County Sunday morning leads to drug bust

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety seized 544 pounds of THC vape cartridges Sunday, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County.
At around 8:43 a.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder traveling east on I-40 near Vega, for a traffic violation.
The trooper then discovered ten large boxes containing THC vape cartridges in the back of the vehicle.
The driver, 25-year-old Jorge Villareal of Shafter, California, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
Villareal was transported and booked into the Oldham County Jail.
According to DPS, the drugs were allegedly being transported from Shafter, California to Orlando, Florida.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.