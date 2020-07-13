ASPCA cancels two largest fundraisers due to COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo SPCA has made the difficult choice to cancel their two largest fundraisers this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the first time in 27 years, the APCA will not be hosting Muttfest.
The ASPCA says plans are underway to make next year’s Muttfest the biggest ever.
They have already planned to host the event at Starlight Ranch which is a larger venue.
The annual Garage Sale is also cancelled for 2020.
The ASPCA asks that you save donation items for next year, or if needed, they can can store them at the shelter on 11901 S. Coulter Street. The shelter is closed due to the pandemic, so you should call (806) 622-0555 first to arrange a drop off time.
