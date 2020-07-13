APD asking for help locating missing woman

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.
Linda Barnett was last seen on Sunday, July 5, on South Kentucky Street between Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest 6th Avenue.
According to APD, Barnett is 38-years-old and has multiple health issues that require medication, which she does not have with her.
Barnett was last seen wearing a multi-color striped shirt and black and gray camouflaged pants.
If you see her or know where she may be, you should contact APD at (806) 378-3038.
