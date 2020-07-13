Amarillo Civic Center reopens for first time since March

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Civic Center Complex hosted a public event this past weekend for the first time since March.
The Amarillo Coin and Currency Show welcomed visitors over its three-day run at the ACCC Regency Room.
The ACCC closed in March due to COVID-19 concerns.
Under Governor Greg Abbott’s executive orders issued in June, event organizers and employers were allowed to reopen under COVID-19 health protocols.
The Texas Gun & Knife Show is set for this Saturday and Sunday at the ACCC South Exhibit Hall.
“The administration and staff of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex are excited to reopen the facility to the public and to the Amarillo area,” said ACCC General Manager Sherman Bass. “What helped make this reopening possible was the commitment of our administration and staff to adhering to a wide array of safety procedures and protocols that help provide a safe environment for all who use the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.”
Face coverings or masks are required for all ACCC visitors. Hand sanitizer dispensers are also available throughout the ACCC
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.