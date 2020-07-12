Sunday Severe Weather

It has been another hot day with triple digit heat. We are watching the possibility of an evening/night for our friends in the NW Panhandle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10pm CDT mainly for NM but also portions of NW Texas & OK Panhandle. Large hail up to 3″ is possible as well as 80mph. It’s hard to say how far East these storms will make it but if they survive and are still severe then we may see another severe thunderstorm watch. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 70s.