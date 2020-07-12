Sod Dogs players lead the Texas Collegiate League

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Dogs hold the best record in the league as they near the halfway mark.
With a record of 7-5 the North Division Sod Dogs stand one win ahead of the South Divisions’ Brazos Valley Bombers. The other Hodgetown home team, the Amarillo Sod Squad is currently placed second in the North Division and third overall with a 5-4 record.
The Sod Dogs success can be attributed to top talent players like Kurtis Byrne, Matthew Garcia, and Eduardo Acosta to name a few. Catcher Kurtis Byrne is a rising sophomore at TCU and currently leads the entire league with a .485 batting average. Matthew Garcia is not far behind with a .415 batting average and Eduardo Acosta holds a .404 average as the second week of play comes to a close.
Eduardo Acosta leads the Texas Collegiate league with 18 RBI’s and has two home runs under his belt.
While the offense is thriving on both the Sod Squad and Sod Dogs teams, pitching still needs to improve.
The Sod Squad’s next home game is on Tuesday at 7:05 while the Sod Dogs will be in Tulsa to face the Drillers.
