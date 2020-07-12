Sod Dogs players lead the Texas Collegiate League

The Sod Dogs success can be attributed to top talent players like Kurtis Byrne, Matthew Garcia, and Eduardo Acosta to name a few. Catcher Kurtis Byrne is a rising sophomore at TCU and currently leads the entire league with a .485 batting average. Matthew Garcia is not far behind with a .415 batting average and Eduardo Acosta holds a .404 average as the second week of play comes to a close.