Texarkana Twins stay in town

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Due to travel restrictions, the Texarkana Twins will not be playing a home series in Texarkana until July 21.
The Twins were set to play a three-game series against the Sod Squad at their home stadium in Texarkana. Now the Twins will be calling Amarillo home until they can return home in ten days. The Sod Squad will be very familiar with the Twins after playing six games straight against each other at Hodgetown.
As a result, both teams are facing tough conditions. With games schedule between 1:00 o’clock and 2:00 o’clock in the afternoon, they are facing the challenge of playing baseball in high temperatures.
Yesterday the Sod Squad defeated the Twins 20-2 and today the Twins lost 14-8. Tomorrow the Twins will be looking to win their first “home” game at Hodgetown. First pitch is set for 1:05 pm.
