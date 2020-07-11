Excessive Heat & Some Storms

It has been beyond hot with highs reaching 109F in Amarillo & 115F in Borger, both breaking records. Hit or miss thunderstorms will be possible across the East/NE Panhandle. Large hail & damaging winds will be present with any supercells that form. For now, it looks like the greatest environment for supercells is over the NE Panhandle. I will be watching this zone closely. Otherwise expect partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures with lows in the 70s. Sunday looks like another day of triple digit heat with a better chance of thunderstorms by late day.