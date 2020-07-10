Xcel asking customers to cut energy use during high heat days

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The extreme heat has pushed some Xcel Energy substation facilities to their capacity, so customers are asked to be mindful of their use of electricity to help ensure the reliability of the system.
Several substations reached their limits on Thursday, but crews were able to reroute power flows and make adjustments that kept the stations operational. Even so, small reductions in customer demand would go a long way in helping.
“We’ve really stepped up investments in new capacity in these cities and have alleviated many of the concerns already,” said David Hudson, president of Xcel Energy New Mexico, Texas. “But some of these projects are not complete, so anything customers can do to cut back is helpful and it also helps them prevent a spike in their monthly bills.”
To help reduce overload on facilities and customers save money on bills, Xcel recommends customers set their thermostats to 78 degrees, turn off unnecessary lights and put off cooking and clothes drying until 7:00 p.m. The company says these types of chores require larger amounts of power and tend to heat up home interiors, making air conditioners work harder.
These efforts will help reduce strain on neighborhood substations, and reduce the likelihood of overloading the lines and transformers that serve homes and businesses.
“We’ll continue monitoring the system and making adjustments as needed into the weekend and the early part of next week,” Hudson said. “We know how important it is to stay cool and safe during this extreme heat, and we’ve got a great team looking after our customers night and day to keep the power flowing.”
