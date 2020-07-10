Texas Panhandle heat wave making an impact on everyone

“Heat related illnesses tend to be subtle. You don’t just immediately feel bad. You may start feeling a little more tired, then you might feel cramps, nausea, a little bit of fatigue, and then later in the course of the illness, things like confusion and lethargy and your body starting to shut down. Those are late stage signs that we want to be able to avoid long before you ever get to that,” said Dr. Rodney Young, M.D. FAAFP Texas Tech Physicians, Family Medicine Physician.