Summer Heat & Isolated Storms

It has been another hot day with triple digit heat across the area. We MAY track a few isolated storms by late day, some storms could be strong. Tonight looks mostly clear and quite mild with lows in the upper 70s. Saturday looks hot with highs in the 100s. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and a few thunderstorms around the area. Storms will be hit or miss but may favor the Rockies.
Hit or miss storm chances will continue through Tuesday of next week. Best chances for now look like Sunday night & Tuesday evening. Watching it closely.