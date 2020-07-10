21 positive COVID-19 cases, 10 active cases reported in Hemphill County

HEMPHILL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Health officials are reporting three new COVID-19 cases and eight more recoveries in Hemphill County.
On Thursday, Hemphill County Hospital said there are 10 active cases and 11 recoveries, which make up a total of 21 positive cases.
The hospital has tested 246 Hemphill County residents.
One test result is pending and 224 tests have came back negative.
Further details on the cases were not made available.
There are 6,397 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 9
- Carson County: 10
- Castro County: 110
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 110
- Deaf Smith County: 401
- Donley County: 28
- Gray County: 128
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 31
- Hartley County: 56
- Hemphill County: 21
- Hutchinson County: 71
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Moore County: 912
- Motley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 60
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 236
- Potter County: 3,038
- Randall County: 1,026
- Roberts County: 6
- Sherman County: 34
- Swisher County: 51
- Wheeler County: 21
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 5,352 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 58
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 6
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Dallam County: 76
- Deaf Smith County: 229
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 108
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 26
- Hansford County: 21
- Hemphill County: 11
- Hutchinson County: 52
- Lipscomb County: 8
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 861
- Ochiltree County: 51
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 149
- Potter County: 2,768
- Randall County: 805
- Roberts County: 3
- Sherman County: 32
- Swisher County: 21
- Wheeler County: 16
There have also been 103 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 17
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Hockley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 7
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,034 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 32
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 1,001
There have been 1,015 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 982
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 323 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 227
- Quay County: 12
- Roosevelt County: 76
- Union County: 8
There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 1
- Quay County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
