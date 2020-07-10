New Mexico health officials confirm 10 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State health officials have confirmed 301 new positive COVID-19 cases across the state today, including 10 in Eastern New Mexico counties.
Eight additional Curry County residents and two additional Roosevelt County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
As of July 10, 235 Curry County residents and 78 Roosevelt County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The New Mexico Department of Health does not release information regarding COVID-19 recoveries.
There are 333 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 235
- Quay County: 12
- Roosevelt County: 78
- Union County: 8
There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 1
- Quay County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
There are 6,440 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 9
- Carson County: 10
- Castro County: 110
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 120
- Deaf Smith County: 401
- Donley County: 28
- Gray County: 128
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 31
- Hartley County: 60
- Hemphill County: 21
- Hutchinson County: 71
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Moore County: 912
- Motley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 60
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 236
- Potter County: 3,048
- Randall County: 1,045
- Roberts County: 6
- Sherman County: 34
- Swisher County: 51
- Wheeler County: 21
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 5,374 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 58
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 6
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Dallam County: 76
- Deaf Smith County: 229
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 108
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 26
- Hansford County: 21
- Hemphill County: 11
- Hutchinson County: 52
- Lipscomb County: 8
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 861
- Ochiltree County: 51
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 149
- Potter County: 2,779
- Randall County: 816
- Roberts County: 3
- Sherman County: 32
- Swisher County: 21
- Wheeler County: 16
There have also been 103 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 17
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Hockley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 7
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,034 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 32
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 1,001
There have been 1,015 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 982
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
