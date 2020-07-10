New Mexico health officials confirm 10 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

July 10, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT - Updated July 10 at 5:00 PM

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State health officials have confirmed 301 new positive COVID-19 cases across the state today, including 10 in Eastern New Mexico counties.

Eight additional Curry County residents and two additional Roosevelt County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of July 10, 235 Curry County residents and 78 Roosevelt County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The New Mexico Department of Health does not release information regarding COVID-19 recoveries.

There are 333 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 235
  • Quay County: 12
  • Roosevelt County: 78
  • Union County: 8

There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 1
  • Quay County: 1
  • Roosevelt County: 1

There are 6,440 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 9
  • Carson County: 10
  • Castro County: 110
  • Childress County: 7
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 120
  • Deaf Smith County: 401
  • Donley County: 28
  • Gray County: 128
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 31
  • Hartley County: 60
  • Hemphill County: 21
  • Hutchinson County: 71
  • Lipscomb County: 11
  • Moore County: 912
  • Motley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 60
  • Oldham County: 4
  • Parmer County: 236
  • Potter County: 3,048
  • Randall County: 1,045
  • Roberts County: 6
  • Sherman County: 34
  • Swisher County: 51
  • Wheeler County: 21

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 5,374 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 6
  • Castro County: 58
  • Cottle County: 3
  • Childress County: 6
  • Collingsworth County: 5
  • Dallam County: 76
  • Deaf Smith County: 229
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 108
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hartley County: 26
  • Hansford County: 21
  • Hemphill County: 11
  • Hutchinson County: 52
  • Lipscomb County: 8
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 861
  • Ochiltree County: 51
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 149
  • Potter County: 2,779
  • Randall County: 816
  • Roberts County: 3
  • Sherman County: 32
  • Swisher County: 21
  • Wheeler County: 16

There have also been 103 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 17
  • Gray County: 4
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Hockley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 15
  • Parmer County: 8
  • Potter County: 39
  • Randall County: 7
  • Swisher County: 1

There are 1,034 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 32
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 1,001

There have been 1,015 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver: 32
  • Cimarron: 1
  • Texas County: 982

There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 6

