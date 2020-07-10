New Mexico to halt indoor restaurant service

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham has announced accelerating rates of infection across the state have forced her to issue new restrictions and backtrack on restaurant re-openings.
Effective Monday, July 13, indoor seating at restaurants and breweries is prohibited. Patio or outdoor seating may continue at 50 percent of maximum occupancy.
State parks will be closed to non-residents and suspend fall contact sports at schools in response to surging coronavirus infections within its boundaries and neighboring Texas and Arizona.
Governor Lujan-Grisham urges out of state residents, of Texas in particular, to stay away from non-essential visits to the state until a vaccine is found.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.