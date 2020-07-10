Court Documents: 29 guns seized in Lubbock during FBI, ATF raid following Odessa mass shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Federal court documents state a September 4, 2019 FBI and ATF raid on a Lubbock house ended with 29 guns seized. Officials believe the owner of the guns could have sold one to the man who committed a mass shooting in Odessa just days before.
The documents say on August 31, 2019, Marcus Anthony Braziel of Lubbock was manufacturing and selling AR-type rifles and other firearms without holding a federal license authorizing him to engage in the business of selling firearms. During the raid on his home, ATF agents recovered evidence that Braziel was getting the firearm components and using them to manufacture AR-type rifles, which he then sold.
Braziel acquired 51 AR-type rifle receivers, 10 pistols and three rifles between June 3, 2014 and October 3, 2017.
He told investigators he placed ads online to sell the firearms. He allowed investigators to take inventory of the firearms in his safe inside his home. The documents state Braziel has never held a Federal Firearms License.
He also shared his records of the nine people who he sold the guns to. One was sold to a convicted felon in Austin, Texas. Others are from Lubbock and Levelland, and one was to a resident of Odessa, Texas. The resident in Odessa is listed as “S.A.”
The man who committed the mass shooting in Odessa is named Seth Ator.
The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating how Seth Aaron Ator was able to purchase the AR-15 rifle he used to kill seven people and wound 22 others before police shot and killed him.
Ator was prohibited from owning a firearm because a court had previously found him mentally unfit. He had tried to buy a gun back in January 2014 but failed a criminal background check. Officials say the mental health determination was made by a local court and prevented the purchase.
The federal court documents were filed on July 2, 2020 in the civil division, requesting the warrant for the arrest of the defendant property.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.