Amarillo Sod Dogs RHP Jonathan Cowles looks to use Friday night start to finish warming up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After taking the series win against the Texarkana Twins 2-1, the Amarillo Sod Dogs have turned their attention to the visiting Frisco RoughRiders.
For the Sod Dogs, hitting has been plentiful, producing runs like the Texas sun produces heat. It’s always there. The one thing Amarillo is now trying to accomplish before their big showdown with hometown rival, the Amarillo Sod Squad, is locking down their pitching.
Right-handed pitcher Jonathan Cowles out of of Colorado Springs will get the start on the rubber tonight, and he says the mission is simple.
“Just go out there and do whatever I can and get our team a win,” Cowles said.
The starters are still trying to finish warming up their arms after dealing with a three-month hiatus courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic. Starters are being limited to three to five innings of work while they continue to stretch out their arms and get to a place where they won’t be overworked and risking an injury to themselves. The other goal of these pitchers though is meshing as a group and figuring out who is perfect for each specific role and moment during the games.
“It’s always interesting coming in with a new group of guys,” Cowles said. “We’re starting to mesh and figure out the staff, the starters and relievers, and we’re really stepping up each and every night. It’s been fun so far.”
The Sod Dogs are 6-3 and are tied for first place in the TCL North with the Tulsa Drillers who are riding a two game win streak at the moment.
Cowles has pitched just four inning thus far and has struggled with a 6.75 ERA. He’ll look to bring that number down tonight with some more innings pitched under his belt. In his time on the mound, Cowles has struck out nine, walked three and allowed nine hits. He has not recorded a win or a loss yet, but is hoping to pick up a win tonight.
