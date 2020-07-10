Amarillo Sod Dogs RHP Jonathan Cowles looks to use Friday night start to finish warming up

The starters are still trying to finish warming up their arms after dealing with a three-month hiatus courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic. Starters are being limited to three to five innings of work while they continue to stretch out their arms and get to a place where they won’t be overworked and risking an injury to themselves. The other goal of these pitchers though is meshing as a group and figuring out who is perfect for each specific role and moment during the games.