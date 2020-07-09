Texas DSHS confirms 108 new positive COVID-19 cases, 52 new recoveries across Panhandle counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 108 new positive COVID-19 cases and 52 new recoveries across the Panhandle.
There are 108 new cases across Briscoe County, Carson County, Castro County, Deaf Smith County, Donley County, Gray County, Hemphill County, Huthcinson County, Moore County, Motley County, Ochiltree County, Parmer County, Roberts County and Swisher County.
There are also 52 new COVID-19 recoveries across Castro County, Childress County, Deaf Smith County, Hansford County, Hemphill County, Hutchinson County, Moore County, Ochiltree County, Parmer County, Roberts County and Swisher County.
No new COVID-19 deaths in any Panhandle counties were reported.
There are 6,393 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 9
- Carson County: 10
- Castro County: 110
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 110
- Deaf Smith County: 401
- Donley County: 28
- Gray County: 126
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 31
- Hartley County: 56
- Hemphill County: 18
- Hutchinson County: 71
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Moore County: 912
- Motley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 60
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 236
- Potter County: 3,038
- Randall County: 1,026
- Roberts County: 6
- Sherman County: 34
- Swisher County: 51
- Wheeler County: 21
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 5,344 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 58
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 6
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Dallam County: 76
- Deaf Smith County: 229
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 108
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 26
- Hansford County: 21
- Hemphill County: 3
- Hutchinson County: 52
- Lipscomb County: 8
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 861
- Ochiltree County: 51
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 149
- Potter County: 2,768
- Randall County: 805
- Roberts County: 3
- Sherman County: 32
- Swisher County: 21
- Wheeler County: 16
There have also been 103 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 17
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Hockley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 7
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,034 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 32
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 1,001
There have been 1,015 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 982
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 298 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 207
- Quay County: 9
- Roosevelt County: 74
- Union County: 8
There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay: 1
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.