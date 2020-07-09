Summer Heat

It has been toasty out there with widespread 100s. Coolest spot in the area has been the OK Panhandle & portions of SW KS due to a nearby boundary. There is a small chance a stray thunderstorm could pop up by late evening but the capping inversion is quite strong so storms look unlikely. Tonight looks mostly clear and quite mild with lows in the lower 70s. Friday looks like another hot day with highs in the 100s.