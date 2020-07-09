S Coulter closed from Wallace to Amarillo Blvd while officials work to clear gas leak

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - South Coulter Street is closed from Wallace Boulevard to Amarillo Bouelvard as officials work to clear a gas leak.
HAZMAT Response is en route to a gas leak at the new cancer center construction area.
Amarillo Fire Department spokesman Cody Snyder says the potential of an explosion is high enough that responders are evacuating people from the businesses on the west side of the area. He said the level is such that they would normally be removing firefighters as well.
South Coulter is closed from Wallace Boulevard to Amarillo Boulevard, so drivers should find an alternate route if possible.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.