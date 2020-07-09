Only Getting Hotter...

Unfortunately yesterday was just a warm up for today, and the coming days, as we’ll see a daytime high of about 103 degrees with some places getting even warmer. Winds will be a bit breezier out of the west to southwest at 15-20 miles an hour, gusting upwards of 25 mph at times. Expect sunny skies for the better part of the day and make sure to take necessary precautions if you are planning any time spent outside as heat exhaustion is a very real threat. We could see rain chances return to the area Sunday evening into Monday, so we’ll be watching it closely.