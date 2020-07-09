NMAA postpones football, soccer seasons for upcoming school year

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - Based on today’s announcement from Governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham, the New Mexico Activities Association has postponed the fall 2020 football and soccer seasons until the spring.
Although the association was hopeful all interscholastic sports could resume next month, concern for public health amid the pandemic has brought them to the decision to make adjustments for the upcoming school year.
The NMAA continues to work with its memberships on a plan to ensure athletes are able to play sports this coming year, and a tentative plan should be available around July 15.
“Education based athletics are an important part of the educational process. The NMAA will work tirelessly to ensure all students have the opportunity to participate in all sports and activities of their choosing during the 2020, 2021 school year,” said NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.