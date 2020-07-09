13 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new recoveries confirmed in Dallam, Hartley counties

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District has confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new recoveries for the two counties.
As of July 9, 110 Dallam County residents and 56 Hartley County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
76 Dallam County residents and 26 Hartley County residents have recovered from COVID-19.
There are currently 33 active cases in Dallam County and 28 active cases in Hartley County.
There are 6,285 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 7
- Carson County: 7
- Castro County: 99
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 110
- Deaf Smith County: 374
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 125
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 31
- Hartley County: 56
- Hemphill County: 15
- Hutchinson County: 70
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Moore County: 897
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 53
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 215
- Potter County: 3,038
- Randall County: 1,026
- Roberts County: 4
- Sherman County: 34
- Swisher County: 38
- Wheeler County: 21
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 5,292 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 46
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 5
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Dallam County: 76
- Deaf Smith County: 217
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 108
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 26
- Hansford County: 20
- Hemphill County: 2
- Hutchinson County: 46
- Lipscomb County: 8
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 856
- Ochiltree County: 50
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 138
- Potter County: 2,768
- Randall County: 805
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 32
- Swisher County: 21
- Wheeler County: 16
There have also been 103 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 17
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Hockley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 7
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,034 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 32
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 1,001
There have been 1,015 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 982
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 298 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 207
- Quay County: 9
- Roosevelt County: 74
- Union County: 8
There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay: 1
