25 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death confirmed across Eastern New Mexico

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State health officials have confirmed 238 additional positive COVID-19 cases across the state today, including 25 new cases and an additional death in Eastern New Mexico counties.
20 additional Curry County residents, three additional Quay County residents and two additional Roosevelt County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
There has also been an additional death in Eastern New Mexico. According to New Mexico State health officials, a Curry County resident in his 70s has died of COVID-19.
There are 323 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 227
- Quay County: 12
- Roosevelt County: 76
- Union County: 8
There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 1
- Quay County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
There are 6,393 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 9
- Carson County: 10
- Castro County: 110
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 110
- Deaf Smith County: 401
- Donley County: 28
- Gray County: 126
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 31
- Hartley County: 56
- Hemphill County: 18
- Hutchinson County: 71
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Moore County: 912
- Motley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 60
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 236
- Potter County: 3,038
- Randall County: 1,026
- Roberts County: 6
- Sherman County: 34
- Swisher County: 51
- Wheeler County: 21
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 5,344 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 58
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 6
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Dallam County: 76
- Deaf Smith County: 229
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 108
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 26
- Hansford County: 21
- Hemphill County: 3
- Hutchinson County: 52
- Lipscomb County: 8
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 861
- Ochiltree County: 51
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 149
- Potter County: 2,768
- Randall County: 805
- Roberts County: 3
- Sherman County: 32
- Swisher County: 21
- Wheeler County: 16
There have also been 103 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 17
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Hockley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 7
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,034 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 32
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 1,001
There have been 1,015 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 982
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
