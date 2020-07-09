City of Amarillo reveals details of new $7.9 million Thompson Park Pool

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is replacing one of the town’s oldest public swimming pools with a state-of-the-art facility that will be the largest public aquatics site in the Amarillo area.
The City closed Thompson Park Pool in December 2018 due to public safety concerns.
The pool originally opened in 1931 and was one of the oldest public swimming pools in Amarillo. The pool has undergone three renovation projects, and was finally closed due to structural issues.
In May, Amarillo City Council approved $7.9 million in certificates of obligation to fund a new Thompson Park Pool.
For now, the new pool is scheduled to open around Memorial Day of 2021.
It will include a lazy river with a capacity of 220 guests, cabanas and a main pool area large enough for 400 guests.
“The new Thompson Park Pool will be a modern, state-of-the-art facility,” said COA Parks and Recreation Department Director Michael Kashuba. “We really wanted and valued public input on this project. This was a major consideration. This will be a facility that the entire Amarillo area can be proud of and will want to share with their family and friends for decades to come.”
