Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in connection to Fourth of July assault of a police officer incident

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help locating a suspect in connection to the Fourth of July assault of a police officer incident.
Officials identified a suspect as 21-year-old Tresaun Ladarious Brown, who is wanted in Potter County for assault on a public servant charge.
This is connected to the shots fired call Amarillo Police Department officers responded to at Hamlet Park.
Tresaun is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
If you know where this fugitive is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.
