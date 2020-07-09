AISD to follow UIL face mask requirement for summer workouts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Following the rise of COVID-19 cases around the state of Texas, the UIL has announced that all student-athletes, coaches, and anyone else participating in or spectating summer workouts must wear a face mask.
Amarillo ISD will be joining Canyon ISD in following those instructions.
Amarillo ISD sources say that the only time a student-athlete will not be required to wear a mask is when they are actively exercising and need to remove said mask in order to better breathe.
Otherwise, a mask must be worn at all times regardless of far away a student-athlete is from another person.
In addition to the new requirement set forth by the UIL, most summer workouts have been put on hold until July 13 to help stop the spread of COVID-19 cases around the state.
