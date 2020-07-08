2-year-old, Zamya Whitaker, found safe in Cherokee County

Pictured is 2-year-old Zamaya Whitaker. (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Nahum Lopez | July 8, 2020 at 8:09 AM CDT - Updated July 8 at 9:19 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Whitaker was located by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in Alto.

In a preliminary police report, Center police said on Wednesday at 7:08 a.m., Zenas Whitaker, exited the residence he was in, in Cherokee County Texas, and safely gave the 2-year-old to authorities. Zenas was arrested and taken into custody and authorities await Child Protective Services to arrive and take custody of 2-year-old.

The Center Police Department requested the AMBER ALERT status to be canceled on 2-year old Zamya Whitaker at 07:30 am

Whitaker is safe and the investigation is ongoing by Alto Police and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

