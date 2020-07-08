Wastewater spill northwest of Amarillo now contained

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A spill from a wastewater collection facility today northwest of Amarillo has now been contained.
The spill at the City of Amarillo’s Lift Station 40, located at 7100 Cliffside Avenue, was due to an electrical issue.
Repairs were made during the day and Lift Station 40 is back in operation.
The spill was located north and west of the lift station. The volume of the spill was an estimated 350,000 gallons and was a combination of domestic, commercial and industrial wastewaters. The wastewater flowed into undeveloped land, and was contained by crews onsite.
Disinfectant has been placed on the spill area, and crews are actively cleaning up the spill site. Necessary and appropriate actions in the best interest of public safety will be taken if needed and indicated by sampling.
The regional office of the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has been notified of the spill.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.