5 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new recoveries confirmed in Dallam, Hartley counties

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital has confirmed five new positive COVID-19 cases and two new recoveries across the counties today.
Three new positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Dallam County along with two new recoveries.
There are currently 34 active COVID-19 cases in Dallam County.
Two new positive cases have also been confirmed in Hartley County.
There are currently 24 active cases in Hartley County.
There are 6,210 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 7
- Carson County: 7
- Castro County: 99
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 104
- Deaf Smith County: 355
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 125
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 31
- Hartley County: 49
- Hemphill County: 15
- Hutchinson County: 70
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Moore County: 897
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 53
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 215
- Potter County: 3,025
- Randall County: 1,001
- Roberts County: 4
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 38
- Wheeler County: 20
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 5,265 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 46
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 5
- Collingsworth County: 5
- Dallam County: 69
- Deaf Smith County: 217
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 108
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 23
- Hansford County: 20
- Hemphill County: 2
- Hutchinson County: 46
- Lipscomb County: 8
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 856
- Ochiltree County: 50
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 138
- Potter County: 2,757
- Randall County: 801
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 21
- Wheeler County: 16
There have also been 103 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 17
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Hockley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 7
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,030 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 32
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 997
There have been 1,015 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 982
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 291 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 201
- Quay County: 8
- Roosevelt County: 74
- Union County: 8
There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay: 1
